About Belarus in Focus Information Office

Our mission

Founded in 2011 as Solidarity with Belarus Information Office, Belarus in Focus Information Office is a Warsaw-based non-profit, non-partisan organization working closely with Belarusian and international journalists and expert community to overcome Belarus’ isolation by promoting democratic values and transformation.

We believe that international solidarity is vital for supporting any democratic changes within the country.

That’s why we work with international journalists and policymakers to help the voices of Belarusian civil society to be heard.

Our objectives

Raising awareness inside Belarus about democratic values and the policies of the European Union in relation to Belarus.

Raising awareness among the international community about the political, economic, social, and cultural situation in Belarus.

Strengthening ties between Belarusian civil society and the international democratic community.

Our principles

We base our work on principles of cooperation – we stand for close cooperation among all stakeholders working inside and outside Belarus for the benefit of Belarus; impartiality – we are not affiliated with any political force and we are non-biased towards any political force in our assessments; and involvement – we try to engage as many partners and individuals in our efforts and undertakings.

Contact us